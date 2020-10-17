Health officials announce 550 new coronavirus cases and 21 deaths, bringing confirmed death toll to 9,503 in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 550 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday.

A total of 139,903 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts and 21 new deaths elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 9,503 statewide.

Five hundred people are currently hospitalized. Eighty-eight are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.