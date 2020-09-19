Health officials announce 569 new coronavirus cases and 26 deaths, bringing confirmed death toll to 9,085 in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) — The Department of Public Health reported 569 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday.

A total of 125,139 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts and 26 new deaths elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 9,0859 statewide.

Three hundred and sixty-two people are currently hospitalized. Sixty-five are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.