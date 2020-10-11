Health officials announce 570 new coronavirus cases and 16 deaths, bringing confirmed death toll to 9,388 in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 570 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday.

A total of 136,168 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts and 16 new deaths elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 9,388 statewide.

Five hundred eleven two people are currently hospitalized. Eighty-five are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.