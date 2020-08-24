Health officials announce 571 new coronavirus cases and 27 deaths, with weekend data included

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 571 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday.
A total of 116,421 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts and 27 new deaths elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 8,717 statewide.
Due to a planned data system upgrade this past weekend, the DPH did not publish a COVID-19 data report on Sunday.
This data report includes information reported to the department from 5 p.m. Friday, through 8 a.m. Monday, so numbers are higher than usual daily reporting.
Three hundred and eight people are currently hospitalized. Sixty-two are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.
The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
Click here for more coronavirus coverage.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)