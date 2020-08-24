Health officials announce 571 new coronavirus cases and 27 deaths, with weekend data included

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 571 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday.

A total of 116,421 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts and 27 new deaths elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 8,717 statewide.

Due to a planned data system upgrade this past weekend, the DPH did not publish a COVID-19 data report on Sunday.

This data report includes information reported to the department from 5 p.m. Friday, through 8 a.m. Monday, so numbers are higher than usual daily reporting.

Three hundred and eight people are currently hospitalized. Sixty-two are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.