Health officials announce 587 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths, bringing confirmed death toll to 9,372 in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 587 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday.

A total of 135,598 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts and 10 new deaths elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 9,372 statewide.

Five hundred thirty-two people are currently hospitalized. Eighty-six are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.