Health officials announce 594 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths, bringing confirmed death toll to 9,191 in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) — The Department of Public Health reported 594 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday.

A total of 128,426 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts and 13 new deaths elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 9,191 statewide.

Four hundred and eight people are currently hospitalized. Seventy-nine are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.