Health officials announce 596 new coronavirus cases and 44 deaths, bringing death toll to 6,416

BOSTON (WHDH) – There are now 93,271 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 92,675 cases on Sunday, health officials announced Monday and 6,416 coronavirus-related deaths.

1,277 are from Barnstable County, 523 are from Berkshire County, 6,681 are from Bristol County, 26 from Dukes County, 13,575 from Essex County, 314 from Franklin County, 5,755 from Hampden County, 834 from Hampshire County, 20,539 from Middlesex County, 7,844 from Norfolk County, 13 from Nantucket County, 7,594 from Plymouth County, 17,480 from Suffolk County, 10,505 from Worcester County and 311 are unknown, according to the DPH.

44 more deaths were reported Monday and 596 new cases.

As of 4 p.m., 540,561 people have been tested for the virus up from 532,373.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that over 56,000 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

Over 32,500 of those individuals have completed their quarantine.

