Health officials announce 600 new coronavirus cases and 17 deaths, bringing confirmed death toll to 9,292 in Mass

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 600 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday.

A total of 131,814 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts and 17 new deaths elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 9,292 statewide.

Four hundred and sixteen people are currently hospitalized. Seventy-five are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.