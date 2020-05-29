Health officials announce 617 new coronavirus cases and 78 deaths, bringing death toll to 6,718

BOSTON (WHDH) – There are now 95,512 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 94,895 cases on Thursday, health officials announced Friday and 6,718 coronavirus-related deaths.

1,303 are from Barnstable County, 544 are from Berkshire County, 6,930 are from Bristol County, 26 from Dukes County, 13,994 from Essex County, 319 from Franklin County, 5,942 from Hampden County, 853 from Hampshire County, 20,972 from Middlesex County, 7,959 from Norfolk County, 13 from Nantucket County, 7,766 from Plymouth County, 17,786 from Suffolk County, 10,816 from Worcester County and 289 are unknown, according to the DPH.

78 more deaths were reported Friday and 617 new cases.

As of 4 p.m., 571,745 people have been tested for the virus up from 562,323.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that over 56,000 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

Over 32,500 of those individuals have completed their quarantine.

