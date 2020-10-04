Health officials announce 626 new coronavirus cases and 3 deaths, bringing confirmed death toll to 9,295 in Mass

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 626 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday.

A total of 132,440 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts and 3 new deaths elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 9,295 statewide.

Four hundred and thirty-eight people are currently hospitalized. Eighty-three are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.