Health officials announce 66 new coronavirus cases, 885 total in New Hampshire with 22 deaths

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - There are 66 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state of New Hampshire, bringing the total number of cases to 885, health officials announced on Friday.

Several cases are still under investigation and one additional death has been attributed to COVID-19.

A woman in her 60s from Hillsborough County is the newest death, bringing to the total to 22, according to health officials.

Seven more coronavirus patients are in the hospital, bringing the number of hospitalized patients in New Hampshire to 134.

The state reports that 234 people have recovered from the virus so far.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)