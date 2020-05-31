Health officials announce 664 new coronavirus cases and 78 deaths, bringing death toll to 6,846

BOSTON (WHDH) - There are now 96,965 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 96,301 cases on Saturday, health officials announced Sunday and 6,846 coronavirus-related deaths.

1,312 are from Barnstable County, 544 are from Berkshire County, 7,159 are from Bristol County, 27 from Dukes County, 14,225 from Essex County, 320 from Franklin County, 6.035 from Hampden County, 855 from Hampshire County, 21,287 from Middlesex County, 8,079 from Norfolk County, 13 from Nantucket County, 7,859 from Plymouth County, 17,936 from Suffolk County, 11,018 from Worcester County and 296 are unknown, according to the DPH.

RELATED: Worried about coronavirus? If your loved one is over 60, read this

78 more deaths were reported Saturday and 664 new cases.

As of 4 p.m., 592,853 people have been tested for the virus up from 582,519.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that over 56,000 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

Over 32,500 of those individuals have completed their quarantine.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)