Health officials announce 675 new coronavirus cases and 93 deaths, bringing death toll to 6,640

BOSTON (WHDH) – There are now 94,895 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 94,220 cases on Wednesday, health officials announced Thursday and 6,640 coronavirus-related deaths.

1,295 are from Barnstable County, 539 are from Berkshire County, 6,852 are from Bristol County, 26 from Dukes County, 13,899 from Essex County, 319 from Franklin County, 5,878 from Hampden County, 845 from Hampshire County, 20,857 from Middlesex County, 7,919 from Norfolk County, 13 from Nantucket County, 7,724 from Plymouth County, 17,698 from Suffolk County, 10,713 from Worcester County and 318 are unknown, according to the DPH.

93 more deaths were reported Thursday and 675 new cases.

As of 4 p.m., 562,323 people have been tested for the virus up from 552,144.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that over 56,000 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

Over 32,500 of those individuals have completed their quarantine.

