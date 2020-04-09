Health officials announce 70 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 503 with 18,941 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - There are now 18,941 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 16,790 cases on Wednesday, health officials announced Thursday and 503 coronavirus-related deaths.

The cases involve 8,776 men and 9,988 women. 1,747 of the patients have been hospitalized, 5,106 not hospitalized and 12,088 are under investigation.

444 are from Barnstable County, 304 are from Berkshire County, 994 are from Bristol County, nine from Dukes County, nine from Nantucket County, 2,336 from Essex County, 128 from Franklin County, 1,276 from Hampden County, 177 from Hampshire County, 4,045 from Middlesex County, 2,007 from Norfolk County, 1,507 from Plymouth County, 4,041 from Suffolk County, 1,461 from Worcester County and 203 are unknown, according to the DPH.

70 more deaths were reported Thursday

As of 4 p.m., 94,958 people have been tested for the virus, up from 87,511.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that more than 13,000 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

