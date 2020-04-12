Health officials announce 70 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 756 with 25,475 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - There are now 25,475 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 22,860 cases on Saturday, health officials announced Sunday, and 756 coronavirus-related deaths.

The cases involve 11,390 men and 13,315 women. 2,235 of the patients have been hospitalized, 6,455 not hospitalized and 16,785 are under investigation.

501 are from Barnstable County, 350 are from Berkshire County, 1,327 are from Bristol County, 12 from Dukes County, 4,170 from Essex County, 143 from Franklin County, 1,647 from Hampden County, 219 from Hampshire County, 5,660 from Middlesex County, nine from Nantucket, 2,649 from Norfolk County, 2,024 from Plymouth County, 5,359 from Suffolk County, 2,032 from Worcester County and 373 are unknown, according to the DPH.

70 more deaths were reported Sunday.

As of 4 p.m., 116,730 people have been tested for the virus, up from 108,779 .

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that more than 13,000 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

