Health officials announce 708 new coronavirus cases and 23 deaths, bringing confirmed death toll to 9,265 in Mass

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 708 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday.

A total of 130,461 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts and 23 new deaths elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 9,265 statewide.

This is the largest single-day spike reported in the Bay State since May 30.

Four hundred and thirty-six people are currently hospitalized. Eighty-four are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.