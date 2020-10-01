Health officials announce 708 new coronavirus cases and 23 deaths, bringing confirmed death toll to 9,265 in Mass

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 708 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday.
A total of 130,461 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts and 23 new deaths elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 9,265 statewide.
This is the largest single-day spike reported in the Bay State since May 30.
Four hundred and thirty-six people are currently hospitalized. Eighty-four are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.
The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
