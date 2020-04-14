Health officials announce 73 new coronavirus cases, 1,091 total in New Hampshire with 27 deaths

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 73 new positive COVID-19 cases in the Granite State on Tuesday bringing the total to 1,091 with 27 coronavirus-related deaths.

Several of the new cases are still under investigation. Of those with complete information, all are adults with 63 percent identified as female and 37 percent as male.

24 cases have been reported in Belknap County, 29 in Carroll County, 21 in Cheshire County, two in Coos County, 45 in Grafton County, 169 in Hillsborough County, 75 in Merrimack County, 378 in Rockingham County, 69 in Strafford County, seven in Sullivan County, and 171 in the city of Manchester and 100 in Nashua.

Three men and one woman, all 60 years of age or older, died due to virus-related illnesses.

Eleven of the new cases have been hospitalized upping to total to 163 in the state.

Sixteen of the new cases have no identified risk factors.

Community-based transmission continues to increase in the state and has been identified in all counties, health officials said.

