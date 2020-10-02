Health officials announce 753 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths, bringing confirmed death toll to 9,275 in Mass

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 753 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday.

A total of 131,214 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts and 10 new deaths elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 9,275 statewide.

Four hundred and twenty-one people are currently hospitalized. Seventy-nine are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

This is the largest single-day spike reported in the Bay State since May 30.