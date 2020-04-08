Health officials announce 77 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 433 with 16,790 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - There are now 16,790 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 15,202 cases on Tuesday, health officials announced Wednesday and 433 coronavirus-related deaths.

The cases involve 7,874 men and 8,872 women. 1,583 of the patients have been hospitalized, 4,717 not hospitalized and 10,490 are under investigation.

423 are from Barnstable County, 281 are from Berkshire County, 835 are from Bristol County, eight and nine from Dukes and Nantucket County, 2,103 from Essex County, 117 from Franklin County, 1,081 from Hampden County, 164 from Hampshire County, 3,545 from Middlesex County, 1,778 from Norfolk County, 1,327 from Plymouth County, 3,600 from Suffolk County, 1,296 from Worcester County and 223 are unknown, according to the DPH.

77 more deaths were reported.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, 87,511 people have been tested for the virus, up from 81,344.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that more than 13,000 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

