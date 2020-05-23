Health officials announce 773 new coronavirus cases, 76 deaths bringing death toll to 6,304

BOSTON (WHDH) - There are now 91,662 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 90,889 cases on Friday, health officials announced Friday and 6,304 coronavirus-related deaths.

1,264 are from Barnstable County, 515 are from Berkshire County, 6,426 are from Bristol County, 26 from Dukes County, 13,334 from Essex County, 312 from Franklin County, 5,621 from Hampden County, 819 from Hampshire County, 20,232 from Middlesex County, 7,759 from Norfolk County, 13 from Nantucket County, 7,480 from Plymouth County, 17,291 from Suffolk County, 10,251 from Worcester County and 319 are unknown, according to the DPH.

76 more deaths were reported Saturday and 773 new cases.

As of 4 p.m., 520,986 people have been tested for the virus up from 511,644.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that over 56,000 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

Over 32,500 of those individuals have completed their quarantine.

