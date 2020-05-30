Health officials announce 789 new coronavirus cases and 50 deaths, bringing death toll to 6,768

BOSTON (WHDH) - There are now 96,301 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 95,512 cases on Friday, health officials announced Saturday and 6,768 coronavirus-related deaths.

1,305 are from Barnstable County, 544 are from Berkshire County, 7,089 are from Bristol County, 26 from Dukes County, 14,099 from Essex County, 319 from Franklin County, 5,982 from Hampden County, 855 from Hampshire County, 21,124 from Middlesex County, 8,016 from Norfolk County, 13 from Nantucket County, 7,819 from Plymouth County, 17,873 from Suffolk County, 10,901 from Worcester County and 336 are unknown, according to the DPH.

RELATED: Worried about coronavirus? If your loved one is over 60, read this

50 more deaths were reported Friday and 789 new cases.

As of 4 p.m., 582,519 people have been tested for the virus up from 571,745.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that over 56,000 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

Over 32,500 of those individuals have completed their quarantine.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)