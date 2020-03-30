Health officials announce 8 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 56 with 5,752 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - There are now 5,752 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 4,955 cases on Sunday, health officials announced Monday and 56 coronavirus-related deaths.

The cases involve 2,759 men and 2,961 women. Four hundred and fifty-three of the patients have been hospitalized, 1,603 not hospitalized and 3,696 are under investigation.

One hundred and seventy-three are from Barnstable County, 162 are from Berkshire County, 263 are from Bristol County, eight from Dukes and Nantucket County, 653 from Essex County, 49 from Franklin County, 255 from Hampden County, 46 from Hampshire County, 1,141 from Middlesex County, 628 from Norfolk County, 380 from Plymouth County, 1,115 from Suffolk County, 390 from Worcester County and 489 are unknown, according to the DPH.

Eight more deaths were reported Friday, including two men in their 60s and six women ranging in age from 60 to in their 80s.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, 43,000 people have been tested for the virus, up from over 39,000.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Over two thousand Mass. residents have been quarantined as of March 19.

