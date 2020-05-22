Health officials announce 805 new coronavirus cases, 80 deaths bringing death toll to 6,228

BOSTON (WHDH) – There are now 90,889 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 90,084 cases on Thursday, health officials announced Friday and 6,228 coronavirus-related deaths.

1,257 are from Barnstable County, 510 are from Berkshire County, 6,362 are from Bristol County, 26 from Dukes County, 13,221 from Essex County, 310 from Franklin County, 5,568 from Hampden County, 812 from Hampshire County, 20,085 from Middlesex County, 7,724 from Norfolk County, 13 from Nantucket County, 7,424 from Plymouth County, 17,180 from Suffolk County, 10,101 from Worcester County and 296 are unknown, according to the DPH.

RELATED: Worried about coronavirus? If your loved one is over 60, read this

80 more deaths were reported Friday and 805 new cases.

As of 4 p.m., 511,644 people have been tested for the virus up from 501,486.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that over 56,000 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

Over 32,500 of those individuals have completed their quarantine.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)