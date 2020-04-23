Health officials announce 84 new coronavirus cases, 1,670 total in New Hampshire with 51 deaths

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 84 new positive COVID-19 cases in the Granite State on Thursday bringing the total to 1,670 with 51 coronavirus-related deaths.

Several of the new cases are still under investigation. Of those with complete information, three individuals under the age of 18 have tested positive and the rest are adults with 52 percent identified as female and 48 percent as male.

New cases reside in Rockingham (32), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (11), Strafford (6), Merrimack (3), Cheshire (2), Grafton (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (20) and Nashua (4).

Three men 60 or older from from Hillsborough, Strafford and Rockingham counties were pronounced dead.

Five of the new cases have been hospitalized upping to total to 218 in the state.

Fourteen of the new cases have no identified risk factors.

Community-based transmission continues to increase in the state and has been identified in all counties, health officials said.

