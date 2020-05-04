Health officials announce 86 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 4,090 with 69,087 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) – There are now 69,087 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 64,311 cases on Sunday, health officials announced Monday and 4,090 coronavirus-related deaths.

961 are from Barnstable County, 453 are from Berkshire County, 4,103 are from Bristol County, 21 from Dukes County, 9,773from Essex County, 273 from Franklin County, 4,114 from Hampden County, 563 from Hampshire County, 15,757 from Middlesex County, 6,382 from Norfolk County, 11 from Nantucket County, 5,602 from Plymouth County, 13,941 from Suffolk County, 6,471 from Worcester County and 662 are unknown, according to the DPH.

86 more deaths were reported Monday.

As of 4 p.m., 324,268 people have been tested for the virus up from 289,636.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that nearly 28,000 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

Over 17,000 of those individuals have completed their quarantine.

