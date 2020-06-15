Health officials announce 87 new coronavirus cases and 23 deaths, bringing death toll to 7,647

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has begun releasing data on both probable and confirmed cases of coronavirus elevating the total number of cases to 105,690 on Monday and 7,647 virus-related deaths.

Of the 87 new coronavirus cases, 29 are newly probable and 58 are newly confirmed.

Of the 23 deaths, all have been confirmed.

Monday, June 1 was the first day that the government began reporting probable and confirmed cases under recommendation from the CDC. Probable cases are defined as individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test.

They have either had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

The county break-down now includes probable case counts.

1,489 are from Barnstable County, 579 are from Berkshire County, 7,925 are from Bristol County, 42 from Dukes County, 15,627 from Essex County, 353 from Franklin County, 6,489 from Hampden County, 926 from Hampshire County, 23,227 from Middlesex County, 8,872 from Norfolk County, 13 from Nantucket County, 8,512 from Plymouth County, 19,334 from Suffolk County, 11,991 from Worcester County and 311 are unknown, according to the DPH.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that about 66,000 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

About 59,000 of those individuals have completed their quarantine while about 7,000 remain.

