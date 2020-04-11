Health officials announce 87 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 686 with 22,860 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – There are now 22,860 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 20,974 cases on Thursday, health officials announced Friday and 686 coronavirus-related deaths.

The cases involve 10,443 men and 12,150 women. 2,120 of the patients have been hospitalized, 6,053 not hospitalized and 14,687 are under investigation.

480 are from Barnstable County, 336 are from Berkshire County, 1,191 are from Bristol County, 12 from Dukes County nine from Nantucket County, 2,896 from Essex County, 138 from Franklin County, 1,545 from Hampden County, 204 from Hampshire County, 4,872 from Middlesex County, nine from Nantucket, 2,395 from Norfolk County, 1,809 from Plymouth County, 4,926 from Suffolk County, 1,822 from Worcester County and 225 are unknown, according to the DPH.

RELATED: Worried about coronavirus? If your loved one is over 60, read this

87 more deaths were reported Saturday.

As of 4 p.m., 108,776 people have been tested for the virus, up from 102,372 .

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that more than 13,000 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

Click here for more information on the coronavirus and tips on how to protect yourself.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)