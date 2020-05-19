Health officials announce 873 new coronavirus cases, 76 deaths bringing death toll to 5,938

BOSTON (WHDH) – There are now 87,925 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 87,052 cases on Monday, health officials announced Tuesday, and 5,938 coronavirus-related deaths.

1,177 are from Barnstable County, 497 are from Berkshire County, 6,080 are from Bristol County, 26 from Dukes County, 12,748 from Essex County, 308 from Franklin County, 5,335 from Hampden County, 780 from Hampshire County, 19,504 from Middlesex County, 7,565 from Norfolk County, 12 from Nantucket County, 7,198 from Plymouth County, 16,825 from Suffolk County, 9,582 from Worcester County and 288 are unknown, according to the DPH.

RELATED: Worried about coronavirus? If your loved one is over 60, read this

76 more deaths were reported Monday and 873 new cases.

As of 4 p.m., 476,940 people have been tested for the virus up from 469,199.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that over 48,000 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

Over 27,800 of those individuals have completed their quarantine.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)