Health officials announce 88 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 844 with 26,867 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - There are now 26,867 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 25,475 cases on Sunday, health officials announced Monday and 844 coronavirus-related deaths.

The cases involve 11,954 men and 14,038 women. 2,340 of the patients have been hospitalized, 6,678 not hospitalized and 17,849 are under investigation.

502 are from Barnstable County, 355 are from Berkshire County, 1,394 are from Bristol County, 12 from Dukes County, nine from Nantucket County, 3,413 from Essex County, 148 from Franklin County, 1,694 from Hampden County, 224 from Hampshire County, 5,983 from Middlesex County, 2,838 from Norfolk County, 2,141 from Plymouth County, 5,579 from Suffolk County, 2,128 from Worcester County and 447 are unknown, according to the DPH.

88 more deaths were reported.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, 122,049 people have been tested for the virus, up from 116,730.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that more than 13,000 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

