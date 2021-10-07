BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Thursday announced the eighth human case of West Nile virus in the state this year.

The person who was exposed to the mosquito-borne disease is said to be a man in his 50s from Middlesex County.

Twenty-seven communities in Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, and Suffolk counties are currently at high risk and 71 communities are at moderate risk.

Health officials noted that there are no additional risk level changes associated with this new case.

In 2020, there were 11 human cases of West Nile infection identified in the Bay State.

The disease is usually transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

