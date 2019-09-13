Health officials announce 8th human EEE case in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Friday that laboratory testing confirmed the eighth human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in the Bay State.

A man in his 50s, from northeastern Bristol County, is infected with the virus, according to state health officials.

There are 36 communities now at critical risk, 42 at high risk, and 115 at moderate risk for the EEE virus in Massachusetts.

Officials say the next round of aerial spraying will begin as early as Monday night in parts of Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester counties.

In addition to the eight human cases of EEE this season in Massachusetts, there have also been eight confirmed cases of EEE this year in animals, including seven horses and a goat.

There has been one human case of West Nile virus this season.

