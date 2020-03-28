Health officials announce 9 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 44 with 4,257 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) – There are now 4,257 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 3,240 cases on Thursday, health officials announced Saturday and 44 coronavirus-related deaths.

The cases involve 2,157 men and 2,067 women. 350 of the patients have been hospitalized, 1226 not hospitalized and 2,681 are under investigation.

One hundred thirty-three are from Barnstable County, 119 are from Berkshire County, 179 are from Bristol County, eight from Dukes and Nantucket County, 472 from Essex County, 39 from Franklin County, 183 from Hampden County, 30 from Hampshire County, 842 from Middlesex County, 490 from Norfolk County, 272 from Plymouth County, 843 from Suffolk County, 291 from Worcester County and 356 are unknown, according to the DPH.

RELATED: Worried about coronavirus? If your loved one is over 60, read this

Nine more deaths were reported Saturday, including four in their 70s and 80s and five women ranging from their 50s to their 90s.

Half were reported as having preexisting conditions though the Department of Health was unaware of preexisting conditions in the other half of the new cases.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, 35,049 people have been tested for the virus, up from 29,000.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Click here for more information on the coronavirus and tips on how to protect yourself.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)