Health officials announce 92 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 5,797 with 86,010 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - There are now 86,010 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 84,933 cases on Friday, health officials announced Saturday, and 5,797 coronavirus-related deaths.

1,150 are from Barnstable County, 497 are from Berkshire County, 5,870 are from Bristol County, 26 from Dukes County, 12,462 from Essex County, 308 from Franklin County, 5,205 from Hampden County, 767 from Hampshire County, 19,129 from Middlesex County, 7,474 from Norfolk County, 12 from Nantucket County, 7,064 from Plymouth County, 16,479 from Suffolk County, 9,252 from Worcester County and 315 are unknown, according to the DPH.

92 more deaths were reported Sunday.

As of 4 p.m., 460,826 people have been tested for the virus up from 448,089.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that over 48,000 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

Over 27,800 of those individuals have completed their quarantine.

