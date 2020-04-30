Health officials announce 96 new coronavirus cases, 2,146 total in New Hampshire with 72 deaths

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 96 new positive COVID-19 cases in the Granite State on Thursday bringing the total to 2,146 with 72 coronavirus-related deaths.

Several of the new cases are still under investigation. Of those with complete information, one individual under the age of 18 tested positive and the rest are adults with 67 percent identified as female and 33 percent as male.

New cases reside in Merrimack (32), Rockingham (23), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (18), Grafton (2), Strafford (2), Belknap (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (9) and Nashua (7).

Four women 60 or older from from Hillsborough, Strafford and Rockingham counties were pronounced dead as were two men 60 or older from Rockingham county, officials said.

Three of the new cases have been hospitalized upping to total to 262 in the state.

Three of the new cases have no identified risk factors.

Community-based transmission continues to increase in the state and has been identified in all counties, health officials said.

