Health officials announce 96 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 599 with 20,974 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - There are now 20,974 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 18,941 cases on Thursday, health officials announced Friday and 599 coronavirus-related deaths.

The cases involve 9,653 men and 11,094 women. 1,956 of the patients have been hospitalized, 5,731 not hospitalized and 13,287 are under investigation.

464 are from Barnstable County, 329 are from Berkshire County, 1,086 are from Bristol County, 12 from Dukes County nine from Nantucket County, 2,670 from Essex County, 135 from Franklin County, 1,394 from Hampden County, 194 from Hampshire County, 4,447 from Middlesex County, 2,216 from Norfolk County, 1,677 from Plymouth County, 4,534 from Suffolk County, 1,678 from Worcester County and 129 are unknown, according to the DPH.

RELATED: Worried about coronavirus? If your loved one is over 60, read this

96 more deaths were reported Friday.

As of 4 p.m., 102,372 people have been tested for the virus, up from 94,958.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that more than 13,000 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

Click here for more information on the coronavirus and tips on how to protect yourself.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)