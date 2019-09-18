Health officials announce 9th human EEE case in Massachusetts

(WHDH) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Friday that laboratory testing confirmed the ninth case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in the Bay State.

A man in his 70s from Essex County is infected with the virus, according to state health officials.

There are 35 communities now at critical risk, 40 at high risk, and 128 at moderate risk for the EEE virus in Massachusetts.

In addition to the nine human cases of EEE this season in Massachusetts, there have also been eight confirmed cases of EEE this year in animals, including seven horses and a goat.

There has been one human case of West Nile virus this season.

