BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Public Health Commission has announced the identification of the first COVID-19 omicron variant cases in the city.

The cases were confirmed in three Boston young adults over the age of 18. None of the individuals were fully vaccinated, all experienced mild disease, and none required hospitalization, according to a statement issued Wednesday.

The omicron variant was declared a Variant of Concern by the CDC on Nov. 30. Available data suggest the omicron variant spreads more easily than other COVID-19 variants. Scientists are also still working to determine if the omicron variant is associated with higher rates of severe disease and death, as well as the efficacy of current COVID-19 treatments against the omicron variant.

