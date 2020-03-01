Health officials announce Rhode Island’s first presumptive case of coronavirus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A person who recently traveled to Italy is Rhode Island’s first presumptive case of coronavirus, state health officials announced Sunday.

The person in their 40s traveled to Italy in mid-February and is now being treated at a hospital.

In a statement, the department said it “is coordinating closely with the hospital where this person is currently being treated and all infection control protocols are being followed.”

The department has reached out to those who were in direct contact with the patient and they are being asked to undergo a 14-day period of self-monitoring at home for symptoms.

The patient’s immediate family has been self-quarantining at home since the patient began showing symptoms of the virus, according to health officials.

The individual had limited travel throughout the state and has not returned to work since returning from Italy.

The risk level in Rhode Island remains low.

The health department is seeking approval from the federal government to begin testing for the virus.

