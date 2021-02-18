Health officials: Cambridge woman is state’s first case of South African COVID-19 variant

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cambridge woman is Massachusetts’ first confirmed case of the South African COVID-19 variant, health officials announced Thursday.

The woman, who is said to be in her 20s, tested positive for coronavirus in January, according to the Cambridge Public Health Department.

Upon testing positive, the woman isolated in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and there are no known contacts connected with her case, officials said.

The woman had not traveled prior to testing positive for the virus.

Detection of the variant comes many weeks after testing positive as genome sequencing, which confirms the variant, takes additional time to conduct.

