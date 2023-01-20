Health officials say they are concerned about a new strain of gonorrhea in Massachusetts.

The health department says they found two cases of this strain, both which showed little to no response to five classes of antibiotics. Doctors eventually cured both cases with a different antibiotic.

This strain of gonorrhea has been found in Asia-Pacific countries and in the UK, but never in the United States.

Infectious disease specialists say gonorrhea is becoming more difficult to treat.

“What can happen is that it can spread to other organs and joints and the liver,” said Dr. Mireya Wessolossky of UMass Memorial Medical Center. “It’s been our concern because we see that this bacteria is becoming resistant every time to more and more options, and we are running out of options.”

Massachusetts health officials say there is no known connection between the two people who tested positive for this strain.

