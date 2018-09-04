Health officials confirm 4 new cases of West Nile virus in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - State health officials have confirmed four more human cases of West Nile Virus, bringing the total number of cases in Massachusetts this year to nine, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Tuesday.

Officials say the latest cases involve a man in his 40s from Middlesex County and a man in his 60s from Bristol County, who remain hospitalized; and a woman in her 20s from Essex County, and a woman in her 80s from Suffolk County who were hospitalized during their illness.

A horse from Hampshire County and a llama from Worcester County have also been diagnosed with West Nile virus this year.

“The risk for additional people to get infected with WNV is ongoing,” Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said in a statement. “It is extremely important for people to take steps to avoid mosquito bites including using repellents, wearing clothing to reduce exposed skin, dumping standing water, and moving indoors when mosquitoes are present.”

The state’s epidemiologist, Dr. Catherine Brown agreed, saying in a statement, “Even though Labor Day is the unofficial last day of summer in many people’s minds, September is still a month when we typically see many of our human cases of WNV. Today’s announcement illustrates why we continue to urge everyone to be vigilant about avoiding mosquito bites.”

In 2017, there were six human cases of West Nile virus infection identified in the Bay State.

West Nile is usually transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

While it can infect people of all ages, people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe disease. Most people infected with West Nile will have no symptoms. When present, symptoms tend to include fever and flu-like illness. In rare cases, more severe illness can occur.

