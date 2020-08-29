Health officials ease travel restrictions to Mass. from 4 states

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has revised its travel order and now considers four states as low risk for the coronavirus.

People traveling to the state from Colorado, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Delaware will no longer be required to produce a negative coronavirus test or quarantine upon arrival, health officials announced on Saturday.

Currently ten states are considered low risk for the virus.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)