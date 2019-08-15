Health Officials: EEE virus detected in mosquitoes collected from Bourne

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced on Thursday that the EEE virus has been detected in mosquitoes collected from Bourne.

EEE is a rare but serious and potentially fatal disease that can affect people of all ages and is spread by the bite of a mosquito.

While anyone can be infected with the disease, people under the age of 15 and over the age of 50 are particularly at risk, the MDPH says.

The first human EEE case this year was confirmed in a male over the age of 60 from southern Plymouth County.

The MDPH says if you must be outside to make sure you are using EPA registered repellent, wear long sleeves and pant legs, and use nets and screens when possible.

The MDPH also offered safety tips to reduce your chances of being bitten amid the critical EEE threat.

Mosquito bites can make you very sick. Take steps to keep yourself and your family from mosquito bites and the serious illnesses they can cause. pic.twitter.com/o7h8gJtc4A — Mass. Public Health (@MassDPH) August 15, 2019

