WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Health officials are encouraging Watertown residents to stick with plastic Halloween decorations to help prevent a rodent infestation.

The Watertown Health Department reminded residents that pumpkins and other edible decorations placed outside homes can provide food sources for rodents.

Instead, they are asking people to consider plastic decorations to help prevent rodents on their property and in the town.

Residents can learn more about rodent control in Watertown by visiting the town’s website.

