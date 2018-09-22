Health officials investigating Legionnaires’ case in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Health officials are searching for the source after a case of Legionnaires’ disease in Boston.

The Department of Veteran’s Affairs is trying to figure out if the patient contracted the disease while staying at one of three VA hospitals in the area.

According to health officials, test results may take up to two weeks.

Officials say water is tested quarterly at VA hospitals.

Last month, the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease was found in a hotel in Hampton, New Hampshire.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)