Health officials investigating possible COVID-19 outbreak linked to New Hampshire church

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Health officials are investigating a possible COVID-19 outbreak among people who attended recent events at a church in New Hampshire.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that seven people have tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a multi-day prayer session at the Gate City Church in Nashua from Sept. 19 to Sept. 28.

Any Granite State resident who attended events at the church may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should observe for illness and seek testing, officials said.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, runny nose, nasal congestion, sore throat, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or loss of taste or smell.

Anyone who develops new symptoms is urged to stay home, limit their contact with others, and immediately contact their healthcare provider.

For information on testing options available throughout the state, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)