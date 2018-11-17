Health officials issue warning after 2nd confirmed measles case in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell health officials are warning the public after a second confirmed measles case was identified at Lowell Community Health Center on Thursday.

The Lowell Health Department and Massachusetts Department of Public Health began collaborating to identify individuals potentially exposed to the viral infection after the first case was confirmed on Nov. 8.

Anyone who was at the Chelmsford TJ Maxx on Nov. 11 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., The Lowell Community Health Center in Lowell on Nov. 15 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. or the Walmart Supercenter in Tewksbury on Nov. 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. may have been exposed.

Early symptoms of measles occur 10 days to two weeks after exposure and may resemble a cold.

Anyone already vaccinated is not at risk and anyone born before 1957 is likely immune.

The Lowell CHC asks that anyone who may be at risk for exposure go in for testing to determine immunity and to get immunized.

For more information, contact your local health department or DPH at 617-983-6800.

