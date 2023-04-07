SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Health officials are launching an investigation into why a large number of geese and swans are being found dead along the shore of the Cole River in Swansea.

For weeks, the birds have been turning up along the shore and in people’s yards. One resident told 7NEWS she has counted at least half a dozen dead swans within the past week alone.

“This water used to be full of them and now we’re find them day and night,” resident Joan Duffy said.

The Swansea Board of Health has sent some of the birds out to be tested for avian flu, which was recently detected in Rhode Island. Local health officials say the state has told them there are no human transmissible cases of avian flu in the region right now.

Neighbors are devastated to see an iconic part of Swansea dying.

“They’re not dying out in the water, they’re dying out on land,” Duffy added. “They’re coming to us for help and we need to help them.”

Residents say they hope officials will solve the mystery soon so something can be done to protect the beloved birds.

“If it’s an avian flu or some sort of a bird flu that we can’t do anything about, that’s fine,” resident Debra Manning said. “But if it’ s something else and we can do something to save the rest of these birds … they’re dying.”

Anyone who comes across a dead goose or swan is asked to call Swansea Animal Control at (508) 679-6446.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)