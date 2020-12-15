Health officials launching a vaccine dashboard next week

System Pharmacy Clinical Manager at Hartford HealthCare Colleen Teevan administers the Pfizer BioNTech COVID -19 Vaccine to a front line worker outside of Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Starting next week, the Department of Public Health will report details on the ongoing rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in addition to daily updates on new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

The first COVID-19 vaccine was given Monday in Massachusetts when four hospitals received a total of 5,850 first doses.

Seventeen more hospitals received another 53,625 doses of the Pfizer-developed vaccine Tuesday.

As vaccinations take place, hospitals report that data to DPH, and DPH and the state’s COVID-19 Command Center plan to launch a public dashboard next week to keep track of immunizations.

Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said Tuesday that CVS and Walgreens will begin vaccinating in nursing homes the week of Dec. 28 through the U.S. Centers for Disease C ontrol’s Long-Term Care Pharmacy Partnership program.

That program will use between 40,000 and 60,000 of the roughly 180,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Massachusetts is expecting to receive.

