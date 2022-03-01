BOSTON (WHDH) - All K-12 students in the Bay State are no longer required to wear masks on school buses and transport vans, health officials announced Tuesday.

The updated advisory issued by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health comes one day after most public schools lifted their indoor mask mandates.

Health officials noted that the updated mask guidance also applies to children in childcare programs.

In February, the state announced that fully vaccinated people only need to wear masks indoors if they have weakened immune systems.

All people in Massachusetts are required to continue wearing face coverings in certain settings, including on public transportation and in health care facilities, regardless of vaccination status.

For individuals who are not fully vaccinated, it is important that they continue to wear a face covering, officials reminded the public.

